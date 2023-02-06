Blueberry Pancakes Top Shelf Flower is an Indica-leaning pheno derived from the celebrated DJ Short Blueberry strain. Sticky from ripe trichomes rather than syrup, the buds express an intense aroma of creamy blueberries, sweet grapes, and freshly baked dough. When lit, ripped, held, and exhaled, its flavor profile smacks of tart berries and cream. Like butter for the soul, these pancakes create a full-melt body high that liquefies daily stressors.

Show more