Bop Gun Tier 2 Live Rosin Badder is a sweet and funky extract known for its cheese and pepper savor. Handcrafted by WCC's artisan hash makers, using a solvent-free process, this rosin retains the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes, ensuring a pure, potent experience. Ideal for daily dabbers, Bop Gun delivers a harmonious mix of cerebral bliss and soothing relaxation.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.