Spread some joy with Bop Gun (70-159u) Tier 2 Live Rosin Jam, a perfect mix of Papaya and Do-Si-Dos. With a bold blend of earthy myrcene, spicy caryophyllene, and lively limonene, this jam offers an upbeat vibe in every dab. It’s all about good times and smooth highs, making every session a hit. Elevate your vibe with an electrifying blast of Bop Gun—ready to transform your ho hum day into something extraordinary.

