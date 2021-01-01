Boss OG 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
About this product
Boss OG is a sweet and gassy, Indica-leaning phenotype of the OG Kush strain. Purple, potent, and pungent, the flowers are cloaked by frosty purple hues, express a sweet cookie nose, and have tested in the low 30-percentile for THC. A happy and relaxing strain, it's effects provide the high-tolerance consumer with a blissful and subdued psyche. Regardless of when you hit this Boss OG strain, it will help you become the real boss of your own world.
* All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
