West Coast Cure
Boss OG - 3.5g CUREflower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Boss OG is a sweet and gassy, Indica-leaning phenotype of the OG Kush strain. Purple, potent, and pungent, the flowers are cloaked by frosty purple hues, express a sweet cookie nose, and have tested in the low 30-percentile for THC. A happy and relaxing strain, it's effects provide the high-tolerance consumer with a blissful and subdued psyche. Regardless of when you hit this Boss OG strain, it will help you become the real boss of your own world.
* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are packaged in nitro sealed cans or mylar bags for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Boss OG effects
Reported by real people like you
50 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
26% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!