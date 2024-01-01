Brainiac Top Shelf Flower is the Einstein strain of the cannabis world! More than just a stunning bud with beautiful structure, its diesel zest and insightful effects reveals the genius of nature. Put down the IQ tests. Forget Einstein's theory of relativity; with Brainiac Top Shelf Flower, it's all about the theory of hilarity.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.