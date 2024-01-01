Bubba Kush Premium Flower enjoys genetic pedigree, great flavor, and chill effects. Inhale peace, exhale happiness! This Indica-leaning cartridge produces a gassed-up vape that offers hints of spice, wood, and earth. A discreet treat for the palate, headspace, and body, the oil in this 510-cart facilitates waves of stress-crushing euphoria
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.