Bubba Kush Premium Flower enjoys genetic pedigree, great flavor, and chill effects. Inhale peace, exhale happiness! This Indica-leaning flower produces a gassed-up hit that offers hints of spice, wood, and earth. A heady treat for the palate, headspace, and body, its effects instill waves of stress-crushing euphoria.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.