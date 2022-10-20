About this product
Bubble Bath Top Shelf Flower is an Indica forward cross of The Soap x Project 4516. Bred by Lit Farms, the flowers express a funk-and-diesel aroma with sweet gelato notes. As directed by the buds' ripe trichomes, the taste has a pleasant palate of earth, pine, and gas. The flower's structure is dense, with an artful mix of green and purple hues. Loaded with terpy trichs and powerful effects, the high from this Bubble Bath relaxes mind, body, and spirit.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
