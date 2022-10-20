Bubble Bath Top Shelf Flower is an Indica forward cross of The Soap x Project 4516. Bred by Lit Farms, the flowers express a funk-and-diesel aroma with sweet gelato notes. As directed by the buds' ripe trichomes, the taste has a pleasant palate of earth, pine, and gas. The flower's structure is dense, with an artful mix of green and purple hues. Loaded with terpy trichs and powerful effects, the high from this Bubble Bath relaxes mind, body, and spirit.