West Coast Cure
Bullrider 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 13%CBD —
About this product
Bullrider by West Coast Cure™ is a Sativa dominant hybrid cross of G12 and Skunk #1. Its aroma is strong and pungent with a powerful citrus and pine nose and a multitude of finishing notes; like spice, skunk, vanilla, and sour candy. The stain’s flavor has a noticeably sweet-n-sour inhale and a light gassy exhale. As a Sativa leaning flower, Bullrider helps you get a grip when starting your day. A wake-n-bake strain with some serious kick, seasoned consumers should definitely grab this bull by the horns.
* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are packaged in nitro sealed cans or mylar bags for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements
Afghan Skunk effects
Reported by real people like you
44 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
