West Coast Cure
Bullrider - 3.5g CUREflower
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Bullrider by West Coast Cure™ is a Sativa dominant hybrid cross of G12 and Skunk #1. Its aroma is strong and pungent with a powerful citrus and pine nose and a multitude of finishing notes; like spice, skunk, vanilla, and sour candy. The stain’s flavor has a noticeably sweet-n-sour inhale and a light gassy exhale. As a Sativa leaning flower, Bullrider helps you get a grip when starting your day. A wake-n-bake strain with some serious kick, seasoned consumers should definitely grab this bull by the horns.
* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are packaged in nitro sealed cans or mylar bags for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements
Bullrider effects
Reported by real people like you
81 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
40% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
