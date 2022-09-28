About this product
West Coast Cure’s Cactus Kush Live Resin Sauce Cartridge – it gets to the point, fast! A spicy whole-plant live resin oil, Cactus Kush is a cross of the legendary Afghani and Northern Lights strains. Cultivated in small batch quantities by boutique growers in California’s Emerald Triangle, this kushed-out cart produces a zesty dab-like vape of gassy lemons and sweet pine. A one-gram tank of full-spectrum Sativa oil, its effects are energetic with an upbeat and creative mindset.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
