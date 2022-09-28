West Coast Cure’s Cactus Kush Live Resin Sauce Cartridge – it gets to the point, fast! A spicy whole-plant live resin oil, Cactus Kush is a cross of the legendary Afghani and Northern Lights strains. Cultivated in small batch quantities by boutique growers in California’s Emerald Triangle, this kushed-out cart produces a zesty dab-like vape of gassy lemons and sweet pine. A one-gram tank of full-spectrum Sativa oil, its effects are energetic with an upbeat and creative mindset.