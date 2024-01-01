Caffeine Premium Flower is a "Perk Me Up" Sativa, where every toke is a wake-up call for the senses! Colorful, tight, and knuckled, these buds don't just hit the spot; they motivate the mindset like an espresso shot to the dome! Smoked solo or enjoyed with a morning cup, its jitter-free effect smacks the head with powerful motivation.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.