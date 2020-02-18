West Coast Cure
Cake Pounder - 3.5g CUREflower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Cake Pounder from WCC is an Indica dominant hybrid that crosses three delicious strains: Lemon Pound Cake, Wedding Cake, and Lemonade. First Cultivated by Growing Passion, Cake Pounder’s frosty flowers are expressed by a dense and trichome encrusted bud that flashes lime green calyx with deep purple hues. A relaxing smoke with a unique nose, this strain has a sweet and doughy aroma with a slight whiff of petrol. As advertised by Cake Pounder’s terpenes, the flavor has hints of fresh baked goods with a nice dose of skunk. Another high-THC strain from West Coast Cure, the effects are both pleasant and powerful.
* West Coast Cure™ CUREflower™ is tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Wedding Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
1,338 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
