West Coast Cure
Cake'n Cream 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
About this product
Cake-n-Cream is a superb Indica leaning cross of Gelato and Wedding Cake. Selected for its elevated THC content, it often tests up to 20-25% THC. Sweet, boozy, and powerful, its unique terpene profile expresses hints of berries and grapes, with a slight undertone of bourbon and cream. A smooth and earthy smoke, Cake-n-Cream provides a flavor profile that expresses some gassy notes with sweet berries mixed in. A delicious dessert-like smoke from West Coast Cure, Cake-n-Cream offers the seasoned consumer a relaxing way to end their day on a high note!
* All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
