Candy Apple Top Shelf Flower is a Sativa leaning phenotype from the Sour Apple x Animal Cookies cross. The genetic collaboration creates a flavor profile that's both sour and sweet, with notes of lemon and diesel fuel. The flower expresses a large and dense structure with a light green hue. While its terpy aroma offers a strong hint of its energized nature, its high feels comfortably creative and focused.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.