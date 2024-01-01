Cap Junky Top Shelf Flower is a Hybrid collaboration from the breeders at Seed Junky and Capulator. A cross of Alien Cookies x Kush Mints #11, Cap Junky elevates the spirit with its harmonious and balanced high. Boasting a tantalizing aroma of baked treats and earth, colorful bag appeal, and soothing effects, Cap Junky provides a truly Top Shelf experience.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.