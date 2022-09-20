About this product
Caramel Cream Live Resin Cartridge is a loud and proud 1g Hybrid tank. The solvent-free oil was extracted from sun-grown craft cannabis and provides a full spectrum, whole plant, dab-like experience. A creamy and nectar treat for the senses, the oil's flavor is a sweet-earth and vanilla caramel, which smacks you square in the face with its boisterous terpene profile. Consumers beware -- while this rosin has a sweet and alluring flavor profile, its effects are heady AF.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
