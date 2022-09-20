Caramel Cream Live Resin Cartridge is a loud and proud 1g Hybrid tank. The solvent-free oil was extracted from sun-grown craft cannabis and provides a full spectrum, whole plant, dab-like experience. A creamy and nectar treat for the senses, the oil's flavor is a sweet-earth and vanilla caramel, which smacks you square in the face with its boisterous terpene profile. Consumers beware -- while this rosin has a sweet and alluring flavor profile, its effects are heady AF.