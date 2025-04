Caramel Gelato is a powerhouse hybrid born from the fusion of Gelato and Zkittlez Cake, delivering a lux rush of creamy caramel, vanilla, and citrus zest. This heady delight hits fast with euphoric waves, sending thoughts into an introspective, blissed-out state. Drenched in frosty amber trichomes, its dense, green buds are a feast for the senses. Caramel Gelato is where indulgence meets elevation.

