Caramel Pie Premium Flower is a Hybrid phenotype derived from the Caramel Cream cultivar. A lush and decadent varietal, the strain emits a terpy treat for the mind, body, and soul. Loaded with an intense caramel nose and buttery savor, it delivers a sweet and earthy taste with woody undertones. A confection-like strain for the seasoned consumer, this flower makes for a stellar choice as an after-dinner dessert toke.

Show more