Caramel Pie Premium Flower is a Hybrid phenotype derived from the Caramel Cream cultivar. A lush and decadent varietal, the strain emits a terpy treat for the mind, body, and soul. Loaded with an intense caramel nose and buttery savor, it delivers a sweet and earthy taste with woody undertones. A confection-like strain for the seasoned consumer, this flower makes for a stellar choice as an after-dinner dessert toke.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.