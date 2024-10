Caramelz Premium Flower is your ticket to the sweet life, serving up sticky nugs that offer a caramel cloud and creamy disposition. With its dense, trichome-layered buds, this Hybrid hits the taste buds with a smack of earthy sweetness and a slightly hazey exhale. Perfect for those craving a nectar toke with a diesel palate, Caramelz doesn't just elevate the head—it caramelizes your vibe.

