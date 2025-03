Carbon Fiber Top Shelf Flower provides an ultimate shield against stress. This Hybrid beast from Cannarado Genetics is a triple threat cross of Grape Pie, Cookies N Cream, and Biscotti. These chunky, purple and green buds, wrapped in amber pistils and trichomes, pack a punch that'll blow your socks off. Armor up, stay lit, and sail through your day like a boss with Carbon Fiber.

