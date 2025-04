Carbon Fiber Top Shelf Flower is a robust and fragrant Hybrid by Cannarado Genetics. A cross of Grape Pie, Cookies N Cream, and Biscotti, this 3-strain blend forms a powerful shield against stress. Chunky, purple, and green, the expertly cultivated buds display amber pistils and a thick coating of psychoactive trichomes. This strain offers connoisseurs a hit of strong, earthy flavors with a hint of fuel. Smooth, spicy, and creamy, the smoke’s effect provides all-day protection from stressful events.

read more