Carol B is a heavy Indica dominant strain that crosses the pungent Cookies N Cream with a Grape Pie. The end result is a KILLER cultivar with elevated THC levels and a breathtaking bag appeal. This exoctic strain expresses a toothsome flavor profile of sweet grapes, berries and a light earthiness that you’ll want to enjoy over and over again! A muscular strain with powerful effects, Carol B is the perfect strain to end the day.



* All of West Coast Cure’s 1 gram top-shelf indoor flowers are packaged in nitro sealed mylar bags for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.