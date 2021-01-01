West Coast Cure
Carol B - 3.5g CUREflower
About this product
Carol B is an exotic heavy Indica dominant strain that crosses the pungent Cookies N Cream with a Grape Pie. The end result is a KILLER cultivar with elevated THC levels and a breathtaking bag appeal. The strain expresses a toothsome flavor profile of sweet grapes, berries and a light earthiness that you’ll want to enjoy over and over again! A muscular strain with powerful effects, Carol B is the perfect strain to end the day.
* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are packaged in nitro sealed mylar bags or cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are packaged in nitro sealed mylar bags or cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!