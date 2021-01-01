About this product

Carol B is an exotic heavy Indica dominant strain that crosses the pungent Cookies N Cream with a Grape Pie. The end result is a KILLER cultivar with elevated THC levels and a breathtaking bag appeal. The strain expresses a toothsome flavor profile of sweet grapes, berries and a light earthiness that you’ll want to enjoy over and over again! A muscular strain with powerful effects, Carol B is the perfect strain to end the day.



* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are packaged in nitro sealed mylar bags or cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.