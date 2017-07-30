West Coast Cure
Cat Piss - 3.5g CUREflower
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Cat Piss is a Sativa dominant hybrid with hazy origins. While several examples of this cultivar exist, West Coast Cure’s version expresses a nice phenotype that produces a strong, piney odor with only mild hints of ammonia. A Cat Piss strain without the reek of urine, the flowers are light green and frosty. The flavor is mildly sweet and citrusy with undertones of pine a light spice and the high is extremely heady. A great strain for starting your day ... despite the unfortunate name -- the effects are uplifting with an energized buzz.
* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Cat Piss effects
Reported by real people like you
223 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
34% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!