Cat Piss is a Sativa dominant hybrid with hazy origins. While several examples of this cultivar exist, West Coast Cure’s version expresses a nice phenotype that produces a strong, piney odor with only mild hints of ammonia. A Cat Piss strain without the reek of urine, the flowers are light green and frosty. The flavor is mildly sweet and citrusy with undertones of pine a light spice and the high is extremely heady. A great strain for starting your day ... despite the unfortunate name -- the effects are uplifting with an energized buzz.



* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

