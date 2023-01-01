The Jefferey Cereal Milk Infused Joint smacks of gassy flowers and fruit with refreshing citrus! A Hybrid cross of the Y Life and the Snowman strains, Cereal Milk is acknowledged as a naturally uplifting strain. Rolled from our Premium Flower and enhanced with WCC’s Live Resin Diamonds, Top Shelf kief, and all-natural terpenes – the effect from this 1.2G ‘InJay’ creates a relaxed vibe with a deep creative focus.

