Cereal Milk Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder - It's what's for breakfast! Cereal Milk has a doughy and floral nose with hints of citrus. The texture is smooth and creamy, and dabbed from a clean piece, a flavor of ripe berries and vanilla overwhelms the palate. A positively uplifting solventless extract, its effects cultivate a relaxing and creative headspace with deep focus.