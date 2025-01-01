About this product
Cereal Milk Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder - It's what's for breakfast! Cereal Milk has a doughy and floral nose with hints of citrus. The texture is smooth and creamy, and dabbed from a clean piece, a flavor of ripe berries and vanilla overwhelms the palate. A positively uplifting solventless extract, its effects cultivate a relaxing and creative headspace with deep focus.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001932-LIC
