Cereal Milk - Get your bowl ready! A Hybrid cross of the Y Life and the Snowman strains, Cereal Milk has a doughy and floral nose with hints of citrus. The flowers are olive green with pink and purple hues and sticky white trichomes. When lit and ripped from a clean piece, the flavor of ripe berries and vanilla overwhelms the palate. A positive and uplifting strain, its effects cultivate a relaxing and creative headspace with deep focus.