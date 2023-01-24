About this product
Cereal Milk - Get your bowl ready! A Hybrid cross of the Y Life and the Snowman strains, Cereal Milk has a doughy and floral nose with hints of citrus. The flowers are olive green with pink and purple hues and sticky white trichomes. When lit and ripped from a clean piece, the flavor of ripe berries and vanilla overwhelms the palate. A positive and uplifting strain, its effects cultivate a relaxing and creative headspace with deep focus.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000171-LIC