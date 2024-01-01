Cereal Milk (Top Shelf Flower) - Get your bowl ready! A Hybrid cross of the Y Life and Snowman strains, Cereal Milk has a floral and earthy aroma. The flowers are olive green with pink and purple hues, coated in sticky white trichomes. When lit, hit, and enjoyed, the flavor profile is rich and complex. A positive and uplifting strain, its effects cultivate a relaxing and creative headspace with deep focus.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.