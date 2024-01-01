Cereal Milk (Top Shelf Flower) - Get your bowl ready! A Hybrid cross of the Y Life and Snowman strains, Cereal Milk has a floral and earthy aroma. The flowers are olive green with pink and purple hues, coated in sticky white trichomes. When lit, hit, and enjoyed, the flavor profile is rich and complex. A positive and uplifting strain, its effects cultivate a relaxing and creative headspace with deep focus.

