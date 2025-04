WCC’s Cereal Milk CUREpen Cartridge is a sweet dive into nostalgia! Extracted from the Hybrid cross of the Y Life and the Snowman strains, this 510-cart expresses a doughy and floral nose with subtle hints. When charged, clicked, and vaped, it delivers a rich and complex experience. A creative and uplifting oil, it's breakfast for rebels, laughter for the soul, and a vape for champions.



*A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.

