The Jefferey Cereal Milk Infused Joint smacks of gassy flowers and refreshing citrus! A Hybrid cross of the Y Life and the Snowman strains, Cereal Milk is acknowledged as a naturally uplifting strain. But once enhanced with WCC’s Live Resin Diamonds, kief, and all-natural terpenes – its effect creates a relaxed headspace with a deep sense of focus.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.