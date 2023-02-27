The Jefferey Cereal Milk Infused Joint smacks of gassy flowers and refreshing citrus! A Hybrid cross of the Y Life and the Snowman strains, Cereal Milk is acknowledged as a naturally uplifting strain. But once enhanced with WCC’s Live Resin Diamonds, kief, and all-natural terpenes – its effect creates a relaxed headspace with a deep sense of focus.

