Cereal Milk Live Resin Cartridge - all enjoyment, no bowl! A Hybrid treat for the discerning consumer on the go, this 1g tank of oil expresses a doughy and floral vape with mild hints of citrus. While the soothing flavor of ripe berries and vanilla overwhelms the palate, its effects create a positive and uplifting headspace with a deep sense of focus.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC