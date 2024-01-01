Ignite the day with WCC’s Charge Up .4g 10pk of Top Shelf Joints! Rolled from a sativa-leaning blend of our high-end flower, these J’s are your spark plugs for a high-octane day, delivering a burst of energy that'll turbocharge your productivity. Fasten your seatbelts and prepare for lift-off; these tasty little numbers are engineered to elevate your spirit and help rush you through those tedious daily tasks. Feeling drained? Get plugged in today at your authorized retailers.

