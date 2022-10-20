Chauffeur Premium Flower has all the right attributes! An Indica leaning cross of Wedding Cake x Daily Driver, this strain instills a calm sense of confidence for those under pressure. Bred by NorCal’s Phinest, Chauffeur has a sweet and doughy nose with a light petrol undertone. Tight and right, the flower structure is knuckled, dense, and supple, accentuated by it's olive green, purple, and pink hues. Creating an elevated mindset after the first hit, the effects are hard hitting and long-lasting; not for the novice smoker.