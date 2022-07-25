West Coast Cure’s Chauffeur has all the right attributes! A Hybrid cross of Wedding Cake x Daily Driver, this strain instills a calm sense of confidence for those under pressure. Bred by NorCal’s Phinest, Chauffeur has a sweet and doughy nose with a light petrol undertone. Tight and right, the flower structure is knuckled, dense, and supple, accentuated by it's olive green, purple, and pink hues. Creating an elevated mindset after the first hit, the effects are hard hitting and long-lasting; not for the novice smoker.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
