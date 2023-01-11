About this product
Cheetah Piss Premium Flower from WCC marks its mental territory with a fragrant flower and powerful effects. A cross of the Santa Cruz Lemon Diesel, Gelato, and London Poundcake strains, this cultivar is a distinctive Hybrid that has a sweet and creamy nose with strong notes of diesel. Defined by its vanilla cake exhale, Cheetah Piss has no genetic connection to the ammonia-rich Cat Piss strain. Bred by Growing Passion, its flowers are chunky, green, and flash mature amber trichomes. A great mid-day motivator, its effects take a bite out of stress and instill a creative mindset.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000171-LIC