Cheetah Piss from WCC marks its mental territory with a fragrant flower and powerful effects. A cross of the Santa Cruz Lemon Diesel, Gelato, and London Poundcake strains, this cultivar is a distinctive Hybrid that has a sweet and creamy nose with strong notes of diesel. Defined by its vanilla cake exhale, Cheetah Piss has no genetic connection to the ammonia-rich Cat Piss strain. Bred by Growing Passion, its flowers are chunky, green, and flash mature amber trichomes. A great mid-day motivator, its effects take a bite out of stress and instill a creative mindset.