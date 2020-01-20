About this product
Cheetah Piss Live Resin Sugar is an uncaged beast of a dab! A grainy and muscular Hybrid extract that unifies compounds from the Santa Cruz Lemon Diesel, Gelato, and London Poundcake strains, it offers a powerful fusion of tasty terpenes and THCA micro diamonds. Come prepared when you’re hunting for this feline-inspired live resin sauce. Loaded with a savory and creamy nose with strong notes of diesel, Cheetah Piss Live Resin Sugar unleashes deep-seated inhibitions.
About this strain
London Pound Cake, also known as "Pound Cake," is an indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbert with an unknown heavy-hitting indica. London Pound Cake offers a loud berry and grape flavor that’s backed by sharp lemon and citrus overtones. In terms of effects, you can expect a head and body high that will leave you blissed out on the couch. Medical marijuana patients choose London Pound Cake to relieve symptoms associated with fatigue and depression. London Pound Cake was originally bred by Cookies.
London Pound Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
91 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.