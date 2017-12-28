West Coast Cure
Chem Krush - 3.5g CUREflower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Chem Krush — another hybrid phenotype of SFV OG and Chem 91 — is a real 420-crowd pleaser. With a petrol and pine nose and elevated THC-levels, this gassy cultivar is a sophisticated smoke for today’s cannabis aficionado. Like a blissful lift from reality, the effect of these perfectly cured and preserved buds provide an enhanced cerebral groove and leisurely mindset. FYI, Chem Krush is a great strain for those with an elevated tolerance level.
* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
SFV OG effects
Reported by real people like you
596 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
28% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
