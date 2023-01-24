Chem Reserve Live Resin Badder is extracted from a Hybrid phenotype of the Chemdawg x Stardawg cross. Loaded with a petrol and pine nose and sedative effects, this gassy LRB delivers a sophisticated experience for today’s authority on extracts. A blissful collaboration between flavor and effect, the dab provides an enhanced cerebral groove and leisurely mindset.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.