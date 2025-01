Unleash the power of Chemdog Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder, where artisanal hash meets legacy genetics! This (70-159u) Tier 1 extract is a potent rosin steeped in heady, fresh terpenes like caryophyllene, myrcene, and limonene. If you’re looking for that fire extract, you are barking up the right tree with this one. A diesel-powered dab with a dank aroma, this first tier Chemdog badder will be your new 'best friend’.

