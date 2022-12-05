Chemistry Premium Flower is a heady Hybrid strain with a menthol and gas nose and a fruity finish. A delicious cultivar with a minty palate, the buds express an olive-green hue with a generous layer of psychotropic trichomes. While Chemistry’s inhale offers a petrol-packed punch of menthol and gas, its exhale smacks of ripe peaches and citrus. Loaded with thought-provoking effects, the high inspires critical thinking with a euphoric kicker.