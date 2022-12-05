About this product
Chemistry Premium Flower is a heady Hybrid strain with a menthol and gas nose and a fruity finish. A delicious cultivar with a minty palate, the buds express an olive-green hue with a generous layer of psychotropic trichomes. While Chemistry’s inhale offers a petrol-packed punch of menthol and gas, its exhale smacks of ripe peaches and citrus. Loaded with thought-provoking effects, the high inspires critical thinking with a euphoric kicker.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
