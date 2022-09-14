About this product
Cherry Jam Top Shelf Flower is an Indica-leaning Hybrid strain that emits a cherry and berry aroma with subtle undertones of light-citrus and earth. A 3-way cross of Girl Scout Cookies, Cherry Pie, and Sunset Sherbet, the combined terpene profile creates a sweet berry and fruit salad flavor. A great strain for the creative toker, the high is mild and inspiring.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC