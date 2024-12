Cherry Pie Live Resin Badder is a succulent extract that delivers an elevated experience for the discerning enthusiast. Crafted with precision and care, it offers a rich and flavorful profile that captures the essence of sweet cherries, earthy undertones, and a hint of spice. An aromatic and heady live resin badder, Cherry Pie retains its full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes, providing a more robust and nuanced effect compared to traditional concentrates.





