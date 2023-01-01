Cherry Punch Live Resin Cartridge is a heady Hybrid 510-cart for the cannasseur seeking an easy and discreet vape. Sourced from high-end, whole-plant material, its unique terpene profile provides an intense flavor of sweet cherries, berries, and citrus. In terms of its effect, Cherry Punch delivers a full-melt body-high and calming vibe shift. Uplifted. Energetic. Creative.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.