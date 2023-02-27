Cherry Sherbet Premium Flower is an Indica-forward strain known for its sweet and fruity flavor profile and relaxing effects. A sticky cross of Cherry Pie x Sour Sherbet, its buds express a dense and resinous structure and colorful appearance. While the terps on this multi-hued flower create a sweet and spicy aroma of pungent cherries and freshly baked goods, its flavor smacks of sultry earth and tropical fruit.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.