Cherry Sherbet Premium Flower is an Indica-forward strain known for its sweet and fruity flavor profile and relaxing effects. A sticky cross of Cherry Pie x Sour Sherbet, its buds express a dense and resinous structure and colorful appearance. While the terps on this multi-hued flower create a sweet and spicy aroma of pungent cherries and freshly baked goods, its flavor smacks of sultry earth and tropical fruit.

