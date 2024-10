Cherry Sherbet Premium Flower is that lit intersection where chill meets thrill, rolling deep with an Indica vibe. A sticky cross of Cherry Pie x Sour Sherbet, these buds are dressed to impress with a dense, resinous layer of ripe trichs and pimped-out hues. Its ripe terps smash the nose with a spicy and pungent zest, while the taste conveys an earthy twist of exotic spice.



