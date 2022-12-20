About this product
Cherry Zkittlez Premium Flower is an evenly balanced Hybrid cross of the Zkittlez x Cherry Pie cultivars. As suggested by its name, Cherry Zkittlez packs a sweet and fruity cherry candy taste with hints of sugary tropical fruits and a touch of spice. The flower's buds express oversized conical-shaped nugs with emerald-green hues, amber-orange pistils, and ripe trichomes. While its aroma packs the olfactory with hints of sweet fruity cherry and tropical citrus, its effects provide a heady cerebral smoke that's pure euphoria.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC