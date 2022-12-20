Cherry Zkittlez Premium Flower is an evenly balanced Hybrid cross of the Zkittlez x Cherry Pie cultivars. As suggested by its name, Cherry Zkittlez packs a sweet and fruity cherry candy taste with hints of sugary tropical fruits and a touch of spice. The flower's buds express oversized conical-shaped nugs with emerald-green hues, amber-orange pistils, and ripe trichomes. While its aroma packs the olfactory with hints of sweet fruity cherry and tropical citrus, its effects provide a heady cerebral smoke that's pure euphoria.